How the Emporia water main break affects Newman Regional Hospital

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)– The water main break has left thousands of people from Emporia without water, including Newman Regional Health hospital.

Officials at Newman Regional said they have never seen a Thursday as slow as today.

“The waiting room is always busy, we schedule radiology clear up until 5 pm every afternoon, surgery would still be going on right now and so there would be folks waiting in the waiting room,” Newman Regional facilities director, Harold Blitz, said.

The water main break has caused the hospital to cancel almost every elective surgery and appointment scheduled for the day. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t handle an emergency situation.

“We did not do any surgical cases, we haven’t had to do any emergent cases, so we haven’t had to deal with that piece. But we do have equipment ready for emergency procedures,” Newman Regional Chief Nurse, Julia Pyle, said.

Bottled water is being used for just about everything at the hospital. Anything from sanitizing tools, washing hands, bathing, and drinking.

“I think I have 8 palettes of bottled water for drinking, we’ve got 5 palettes of bottled water for hand washing and sanitation, and I’ve got tons of 5 gallon buckets of non palatable water for toilets,” Blitz said.

The hospitals air condition system runs off water cooler towers. Blitz said that once the water evaporated that was in the coolers the hospital then wasn’t able to provide air conditioning.

But Emporia fire, Coffee County and Reading fire district stepped in to fill the water coolers to keep the AC running in the hospital. Newman Regional has hired a private contractor to keep the coolers filled until the water main gets fixed.

“We have just seen a great response and we are so appreciative, not only from outside the facility, but from the internal, inside the facility as far as staff,” Pyle said.

Patients staying at the hospital have actually told staff if they didn’t see the water main break on social media, they never even would have known because the staff is working so hard to keep them comfortable.

Stormont Vail and hospitals from Kansas City have sent water to Newman Regional to help keep the hospital running as smooth as possible.