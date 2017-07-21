How the Emporia water main break has impacted restaurants

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)– The water main break impacted more than just people’s homes in Emporia. Many businesses closed because there was no water.

Signs were posted all around Emporia on the doors of many businesses, Thursday.

Owner of BobbyD’s Barbecue, Bob Doudicam, said that a full day of revenue gone is a large impact to businesses.

The loss in revenue also impacted the employees of the businesses.

Kandice Mitchell is a waitress at Commercial Street Diner and said she lost out on about $200 just in tips.

“It was a lot to miss out on,” she said.

Other restaurants in the area did their best to keep their employees busy Thursday.

“It wasn’t something that they could help and it wasn’t something that I could help, so we try to work with them to make sure that they get some kind of financial aid in what they were doing,” Doudicam said.

While most of the restaurants had re-opened Friday, they still can’t use the city water and are having to make do with that they can.

“We’re not able to sell our soda products because those are plumbed in to the water system,” Doudicam said. They were only able to sell bottled water and beer on Friday.

The Commercial Street Diner said they have buckets and buckets of water boiled so they are prepared for customers.

This is because the city of Emporia is under a boil advisory until the KDHE can test the water for bacteria.

Even though the restaurants faced these issues, they said they have been busy since they re-opened Friday.