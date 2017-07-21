Man resentenced to life in killing of Overland Park 18-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one of three men convicted in the killing of a Kansas woman initially left to die in a car’s trunk has been resentenced.

The Kansas City Star reports that 29-year-old Joseph Mattox won’t be eligible for parole for 50 years under the life sentence imposed Wednesday after he waived his right to a jury trial. The Kansas Supreme Court tossed his original Hard 50 sentence because a judge, not a jury, imposed it. His attorney argues he should be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Keighley Alyea, of Overland Park, was attacked and thrown into a car’s trunk in 2009 before being beaten and stabbed to death when she regained consciousness and began screaming. Her body was found in Missouri’s Cass County.

