Search for Topeka City Manager progressing

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The search for Topeka’s next city manager is moving forward.

A reception was held in downtown Topeka, Friday night, for the five finalists for the job. Brent Trout, David Hales, Doug Gerber, Jason Gage and Jeffrey Dingman are vying for the job.

Gerber, Gage and Dingman have all worked in Kansas. Gerber has been Topeka’s acting  city manager since Jim Colson left the post last October.

Topeka City Council members will begin the process reducing the list of five candidates, on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s