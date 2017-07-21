Search for Topeka City Manager progressing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The search for Topeka’s next city manager is moving forward.

A reception was held in downtown Topeka, Friday night, for the five finalists for the job. Brent Trout, David Hales, Doug Gerber, Jason Gage and Jeffrey Dingman are vying for the job.

Gerber, Gage and Dingman have all worked in Kansas. Gerber has been Topeka’s acting city manager since Jim Colson left the post last October.

Topeka City Council members will begin the process reducing the list of five candidates, on Saturday.