Shawnee County DA charges man with rape

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday, that his office has filed a complaint charging 19-year-old Nicholas Kirmer with rape.

The alleged incident took place early Monday morning, on July 17. Kirmer was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, later that day. Kirmer is also charged with Victim Incapable of Consent Because of Effect of Alcohol or Drugs, a level one felony. His bond has been set at $50,000.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of this case. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to report that information.