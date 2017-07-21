Speed enforcement blitz taking place this weekend

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re traveling on Kansas highways this weekend, you may see an increased law enforcement presence. A speed enforcement blitz spanning six states is taking place this weekend.

Kansas Highway Patrol has paired with law enforcement agencies at the county and city level to enforce speed limits and other driving violations in an effort to cut back on fatality wrecks.

“We seem to still be having a large number of injury and fatality car crashes across at least our state of Kansas. A lot of times, the contributing circumstances are speed, so that’s what we ‘re trying to do this weekend is really get out there and get people slowed down through education and enforcement,” trooper Chad Crittenden with KHP said.

In Kansas, 25 percent of fatal crashes are speed-related which closely matches the national average of 27 percent.