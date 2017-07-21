Trump calls McCain to wish him well

By Published:
John McCain
FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after a blood clot was removed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has called Arizona Sen. John McCain to wish him well following McCain’s cancer diagnosis.

A White House official confirmed the conversation Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity despite the president’s repeated criticism of unnamed sources.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier Thursday at a White House briefing that the president wishes McCain a full and speedy recovery.

She says, “We know that he will bring that unflappable spirit to his latest challenge.”

