Trump calls McCain to wish him well

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has called Arizona Sen. John McCain to wish him well following McCain’s cancer diagnosis.

A White House official confirmed the conversation Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity despite the president’s repeated criticism of unnamed sources.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier Thursday at a White House briefing that the president wishes McCain a full and speedy recovery.

She says, “We know that he will bring that unflappable spirit to his latest challenge.”