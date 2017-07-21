Weekend heat relief just around the corner

We’re tracking a forecast on repeat heading into the weekend. That’s right – high temperatures will soar into the low 100s again this afternoon. And just like yesterday, the ‘feel like’ temperatures will blow through 110° by 4pm. We still won’t be breaking any temperature records, so we’ve been down this road before. If you have to spend any appreciable amount of time outdoors today – drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks in the shade. Don’t forget about your pets either – they need water too! Together, we’ll get through this seemingly unbreakable stretch of extreme heat and humidity!

We live in Kansas, after all and the weather can change very quickly. Lucky for us, a weekend storm system will bring some much-needed relief from this recent stretch of high heat and humidity. This weather-maker will actually pass through Northeast Kansas as a cold front on Sunday, but recent computer models suggest scattered showers and storms could arrive as early as dinnertime on Saturday. Tomorrow will still be hot with highs in the upper 90s, but the clouds will definitely increase throughout the day – ahead of evening storm chances. Widespread severe weather is NOT likely, but because our air mass is so humid – locally heavy rain should be expected. Some of these storms could be pretty efficient rain-makers – we have absolutely no shortage of available moisture (just take a breath outside). It’s still a bit too early to pinpoint the precise timing on the weekend rain chances, but as it stands right now – plan on scattered showers and storms arriving around dinnertime tomorrow, passing north-to-south over our area.

The past couple of weeks have featured a fairly boring and stagnant weather pattern, here in the middle part of the country. This looks to be changing heading into late July. In other words, the extended forecast is already showing hints of a far more active weather pattern in the days and weeks ahead. We’re still tracking about a 30% chance for more showers and storms throughout the day on Sunday. We’re not forecasting a ‘wash out’ but you might want to have the option of taking any scheduled outdoor plans, indoors…just in case. We’ll keep our eyes on the skies and nail down the timing and intensity of the weekend storms over the next 24-36 hours, as the forecast details become more clear with fresh computer models runs. Longer range computer models suggest passing showers could stay in the forecast through Tuesday. They’ve been going back-and-forth on this,so we’ll take a wait-and-see approach. There will definitely be some energy around the Great Plains through early next week, and that’s all we need to spark some storms. Stay tuned.

As we alluded to above, the weekend storm system will arrive as a cold front on Sunday. We’ll go from highs around 100° Saturday afternoon, to lows in the 60s Monday morning. Highs will likely be trapped in the 80s early next week, as we’ll be dealing with some cloud cover and small chances for remnant showers. So, we won’t necessarily be ‘cool’ next week, but we’ll definitely be COOLER than we have been. And that’s all that really matters! You’ll FEEL the difference outside, as temperatures drop some 30° in less than two days! For those wondering what the crystal ball is showing beyond early next week…another warm-up. We’ll likely be in the middle 90s by this time next week! But, it’s July and it’s supposed to be hot! Believe it or not, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90°.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert