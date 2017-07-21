Westar employees give back through Harvesters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A northeast Kansas cooperation spent their Friday giving back to the community.

Employees from Westar Energy’s Information Technology group volunteered at Harvesters Community Food.

They spent their time putting together boxes of bread and other non-perishables that will be distributed to the homeless or those in need.

Since 2012, Westar has volunteered over 1,000 hours of community service.

Harvesters said this is one of their best community partnerships.

“If we didn’t have the network of volunteers that we do supporting the work that we do, we will not be able to meet that need within a month’s time. So you can really see the impact that our volunteers have on a day to day basis,” said Community Engagement Coordinator Catherine Riggs.

During this visit, Westar also donated a $1,000 check to harvesters for whatever services they need.

All the food packed up today will be distributed to the Topeka community over the next 48 hours.