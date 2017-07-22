Darren Sproles to do public signing in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A former Kansas State football player is in town this weekend to do a public signing.

Darren Sproles will be at R&D Collectibles on July 22 from 12- 2 p.m. in the shopping center located at the southwest corner of 21st and Washburn. This is near Washburn University.

Sproles played at K-State from 2001-2004 where he was the all-time leading rusher. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the 2005 NFL Draft.

He currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles and recently announced 2017 would be his last year in the NFL.

Correction: An earlier post said this event was happening in Manhattan. It will take place at the R & D Collectibles in Topeka.