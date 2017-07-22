Final leg of this current stretch of triple digit heat

**EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE, THROUGH 8 PM TONIGHT**

The weekend will start off sunny and humid, yet again. It’s shaping up to be another day of triple digit for much of Northeast Kansas, just not necessarily with air temperatures for everyone. Upper 90s are expected for our northern areas, for places like Sabetha and Marysville. For the rest of Northeast Kansas, you can expect temperatures once again between 100° and 105°. But that humid air in place will drive our heat index values once again, as they’ll range between 102° and 112°.

But as the day progresses today, the cloud cover will increase during the afternoon as our next cold front draws near. Not only will that frontal passage bring some clouds, but also some rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are expected to begin popping up in our northern areas early this evening. Scattered showers and storms will sink from north to south during the evening hours, lasting into the morning hours of Sunday. Some lingering rain chances are expected for the first half of Sunday, but that’ll be mainly for areas to the south of I-70.

Behind that front will also be cooler temperatures. Not cool weather, just not triple digit heat anymore. Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the upper 80s to middle 90s. It will stay slightly humid though, which could still bump up heat index values to near that triple digit mark. But by Sunday, we will no longer be talking about heat index values nearing 110° for the time being.

Mostly sunny conditions for Monday will turn into isolated rain chances for Tuesday, to go along with more seasonal temperatures back in the 80s and low 90s. By midweek next week though, we’ll be back into the mid 90s for much of Northeast Kansas.