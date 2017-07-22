Jackson County boy dies in apparent explosion

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An apparent explosion resulted in the death of a Jackson County boy.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from the victim on July 21, requesting help.

When crews arrived on the scene in rural Mayetta, they found the body of 11-year-old Colby Harris.

A KBI investigation revealed that Harris had been experimenting with fireworks and other small explosive devices, while home alone.

An autopsy performed Saturday, determined the boy died from massive blood loss caused by shrapnel.