Watch Live: Family and friends celebrate the life of Parker Monhollon

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people are expected to attend a memorial service Saturday for Parker LeAnn Monhollon. A 9-year-old girl who for 18 months battled a rare form of cancer called DIPG.

Friends and family will remember Parker at a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. in the Sunflower Ballroom at the Topeka Capitol Plaza Hotel located at 1717 SW Topeka Boulevard.

People across the world are expected to wear purple Saturday for purple as it was her favorite color. The family is asking anyone attending her service to wear black or purple.

“Parker loved dressing up and would love to see all the black and purple!”

Over 60,000 people followed Parker’s fight on her Facebook page Parker Loves Life after she announced to the world on a YouTube video on January 16, 2016 that she had cancer.

A burial service will follow at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery located at 3616 SW 6th Ave.

Instead of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be made at any Silver Lake Bank location, via PayPal info@parkerloveslife.com or http://www.ParkerLovesLife.com.

According to her obituary, Parker was born on July 26, 2007 to Amanda and Danny Monhollon. She was born with multiple heart defects and her parents were told that she would need major heart surgery before the age of 6 months. Parker went weekly, and then monthly for echo cardiograms and each time the family heard the good news that her heart was doing its job, so no surgery was required.

Her family says Parker was a vibrant, sassy, smart, and beautiful girl who loved to dance, make Youtube videos, and play with her 8 year old brother, Dominic, and her 15 year old sister, Rivers.

Parker’s fight began in the United States on January 16, 2016, and continued to Europe, and back again to the United States. Her fight ended in Monterrey, Mexico. During her 18 month journey she received multiple treatments and surgeries.

“She stayed positive and always forward-thinking until her body had nothing left to give. It is up to those of us who knew her, and followed her, to continue her legacy,” said Parker’s family.