KDHE: Boil water advisory lifted for Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)- Officials said on Sunday that the boil water advisory for the City of Emporia has ended.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said lab testing samples collected from the city indicate no evidence of contamination and all conditions that placed the system at risk are now resolved.

The boil water advisory was issued on July 20 after a water main break. The break resulted in a loss of pressure in the system which could cause contamination due to loss of chlorine residuals.

A boil water advisory does, however, remain in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey counties:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 1, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 5, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon Count