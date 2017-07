TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A local bakery is doing their part to help the Monhollon family after the passing of 9-year-old Parker Monhollon.

Josey Baking Co. is hosting a benefit for Parker’s cause by selling cookies. The store is usually not open on Monday’s, but will be on July 23 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. selling treats.

Josey Baking Co. is located on SW Huntoon Street between Lakeside Drive and Oakley Avenue in West Topeka.

All proceeds go to the Monhollon family.