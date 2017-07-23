Shawnee County Fair comes to an end

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — July 23, 2017 was the final day of the 2017 Shawnee County Fair. It’s been going on since July 20, 2017 at the Kansas Expocentre. The fair works with the Shawnee County Research Group and the youth development organization, 4H. The organization gives kids hands-on projects and encourages them to take on proactive leadership roles. Dozens of people came to the fair to see many different things like county music star, Zach Emery and even food contests.

If you missed the events this year, the fair will be back at the Kansas Expocentre next July.

