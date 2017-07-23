Slight break from the heat to start the new week

A cold front last night fired up some potent showers and storms, but now that Northeast Kansas is behind that front, cooler weather can be expected in its wake. Not cool weather, just not triple digit heat anymore. Highs today are expected to be in the low to mid 90s. It will stay slightly humid though, which could still bump up heat index values to near that triple digit mark in spots. Still, we’re not talking heat index values between 110° and 120° like yesterday.

Not only will it be a day of cooler weather, but also a day of transition. As the rain from last night continues to sink further and further to the south, it’ll drag along the cloud cover with it. Skies will gradually clear from north to south, with mainly sunny skies expected for the second half of the day.

Mostly sunny conditions stick around for Monday, but that will turn into isolated rain chances for Tuesday. Temperatures will gradually be on the wise though, as middle to upper 90s will be back by midweek.