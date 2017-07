TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Some tigers at the Topeka Zoo will soon be making their cameo appearance on Animal Planet.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums is teaming up with Animal Planet for an online live-streaming event through the week of July 24- 29. The event leads up to Global Tiger Day on July 29.

There will be live-streams of tigers from six zoos across the county on the Animal Planet Facebook page.

The live stream of the tigers from the Topeka Zoo will be on July 27.