MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning following a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kimball and Plymouth in Manhattan.

A spokesperson for the Riley County Police Department told KSNT News the person was taken to a local hospital. He said the person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and KSNT will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.