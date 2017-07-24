Classic summer weather for the final week of July

We’re tracking some more classic late-July weather all across Northeast Kansas, to start the fresh work week. We’re looking at wall-to-wall sunshine and afternoon temps in the 90s! Those dew point temperatures (they measure the moisture in the air) are running pretty high too. This means a couple of humid days lie ahead. Expect highs in the lower/middle 90s through Wednesday afternoon – with ‘feel like’ temps around 100°. This isn’t the heat of last week, but it’s pretty close with the triple-digit ‘feel like’ temps over the next few days. And just like we talked about last week – the overall weather pattern will stay active heading into August.

Speaking of – we’re already tracking our next best chance for rain. July is not the wettest month on our calendar, but a couple spots have already picked up some impressive rainfall totals over the last few weeks. We’ll add to those numbers as early as Wednesday! Showers and storms will spread into Northeast Kansas, as we track yet another mid-week cold front. It’s still too far out, to nail down the timing and intensity of the storms, but as of right now – definitely expect some summertime storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread severe weather does NOT look likely, but locally heavy rain will certainly be possible, given how moist our air mass currently is. In other words, there’s a lot of available moisture for the mid-week storm system to work with. Longer range computer models suggest the rain gets wrapped up by Friday morning and then it’s smooth sailing heading into the final weekend of July 2017. Time continues to fly by and so do the summer storm systems! We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit, over the next several days. Stay tuned.

In terms of temperatures later this week, it’s no surprise that we’ll cool things down a bit when Wednesday/Thursday’s cold front slides through. We’ll take our highs from the 90s and turn them into the seasonably cool 80s by the end of the week. That’s what rain chances and additional cloud cover will do this time of the year! But, as we dry things out and clear things out – heading into the weekend – highs will gradually warm right back up into the lower/middle 90s. That’s right – more late July sunshine is expected all of next weekend!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert