Cookie sales benefit Parker Monhollon family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka business is donating all proceeds Monday to the Parker Monhollon family.

Josey Baking Company at 3119 SW Huntoon is normally closed on Mondays, but the owners decided to open from 8am-4pm to sell their cookies. A long line quickly formed and we’re told nearly five-thousand cookies had been sold by midday.

The business owners said they were inspired by Parker’s story and decided to host the benefit. Parker died earlier this month after battling a rare form of cancer. Services were held on Saturday in Topeka.

Thousands followed her journey through a Facebook site called “Parker Loves Life.”