Early morning fire at Fairlawn Green Apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at one unit of the Fairlawn Green Apartments in West Topeka before 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Fire crews tell KSNT that everyone got out of the apartment building safely, including pets. Only one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their injuries appear to be minor.

It’s too soon to tell what caused the fire, but this is the second time in just over a year that this apartment complex has caught fire.

 

 

