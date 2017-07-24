Ex-Lawrence nightclub owner pleads guilty to sex trafficking

Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The owner of a closed Lawrence nightclub pleaded guilty to operating a sex trafficking operation in several states.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday in a news release that 43-year-old Frank Boswell, of Topeka, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He is the former owner of the defunct Club Magic in Lawrence.

Prosecutors say Boswell’s organization recruited mostly homeless or drug-addicted women to work in the prostitution ring.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence between four to five years. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Prosecutors say up to 20 prostitutes worked in the organization at any given time in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas.

Five others people have pleaded guilty in the case.

