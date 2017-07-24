Ku Klux Klan history presentation raises concern in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The room was nearly full.

Interested listeners gathered inside the Manhattan Public Library on July 23, ready to listen as local historian, Jill Meyers Frese presented a history of the Ku Klux Klan.

“I thought the only people that would be worried were klan members.”

Frese was shocked to learn her presentation had sparked concern within the small Riley County community.

Among those with questions was Jahvelle Rhone.

“I saw the smirks and the grins and for me its like isn’t this supposed to be informative…I feel very uncomfortable.”

It was a joke about a green book and cartoons depicting African American’s being walked over by Tarzan, that caused Rhone concern.

Myers told KSNT News it was never her intention to offend anyone. Arguing the meeting was aimed at presenting the three phases of the KKK and alerting people to an evolving fourth phase.

“I think its something we need to discuss now. We are still having racial difficulties and I think people need to hear about that. Black lives do matter…everyone’s lives matter.”

Rhone said he reached out to the Manhattan Public Library, wondering why they would allow such an event to be hosted on their property.

Library management hadn’t returned Rhone’s call at the time of publication, but did tell KSNT News they welcome groups from all backgrounds to use their space. They do not participate in or promote any activity hosted on site.

After learning of Rhone’s concerns, Meyers said – “i’m sorry that this caused all this anxiety…I have given the talk three other times in three other towns – I didn’t have a problem one and if it caused this much excitement maybe that’s a good thing, because we all need to be thinking about it.”