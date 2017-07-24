Manhattan emergency teams come rival but also unite in blood drive

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency respondents in one northeast Kansas town are coming together in rivalry but also in unity.

The 14th annual “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive is taking place through Tuesday at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Manhattan.

The event allows the Riley County Police Department, Riley County EMS and the Manhattan Fire Department to compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

Despite who comes out on top, they are all coming together for what they do best…save lives.

“They really know that the true winners are those hospital patients who are receiving the blood during this critical shortage,” said Kristi Ingalls of the American Red Cross Central Plains Region.

The winner of the blood drive will receive a trophy and bragging rights for the next year.

The blood drive will take place again Tuesday from 7:30 am to 1:30 p.m.