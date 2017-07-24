More water main breaks in Emporia

Published:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News has learned that the City of Emporia had three water main breaks on Monday. One happened in the morning and two in the afternoon. The city’s Public Works Department said the breaks were minor and “normal” for this time of year.  They tell KSNT News the breaks were quickly fixed and a total of about 70 homes were affected.

The breaks come less than a week after thousands of people in and around Emporia were left without water for about 24 hours. That was the result of a major break. A water boil advisory is still in affect for six water districts, around Emporia.

