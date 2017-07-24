Royals hit two HR’s in the 12th, beat Tigers

By Published:
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas (8) celebrates his solo home run against the Detroit Tigers with Brandon Moss (37) in the 12th inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) – Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals won their sixth straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Hours after the Royals helped their pitching staff by acquiring Trevor Cahill and two relievers in a trade with San Diego, Kansas City outlasted the Tigers to stay 1 ½ games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. Jorge Bonifacio also homered for the Royals, who won despite squandering a 3-0 lead in the sixth.

Jakob Junis (3-2), one of seven relievers used by Kansas City, pitched a hitless 11th for the win. Kelvin Herrera finished for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Drew VerHagen (0-1) took the loss, allowing the homers to Perez and Moustakas in his third inning of work.

