3 robbers at large after armed home break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking for three men who broke into a home in Central Topeka early Tuesday morning.

Topeka Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of SW Woodward Ave. at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, three black males, all armed with handguns, kicked in the back door of the residence. Once inside, they restrained the female victims and stole items.

Police say no one was injured. K9 officers attempted to search for the suspects but they remain at large Tuesday morning.

One suspect was wearing a red hoodie and black or gray sweat pants. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with black or gray sweat pants, and the third was wearing a black or gray hoodie and black or gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.