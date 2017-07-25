3 robbers at large after armed home break-in

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN Online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking for three men who broke into a home in Central Topeka early Tuesday morning.

Topeka Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of SW Woodward Ave. at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, three black males, all armed with handguns, kicked in the back door of the residence. Once inside, they restrained the female victims and stole items.

Police say no one was injured. K9 officers attempted to search for the suspects but they remain at large Tuesday morning.

One suspect was wearing a red hoodie and black or gray sweat pants. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie with black or gray sweat pants, and the third was wearing a black or gray hoodie and black or gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s