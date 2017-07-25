Hot and humid, before a major late week cool-down

We’re tracking a couple more hot and humid days before ‘big changes’ rumble in mid-week. Highs will soar into the middle/upper 90s this afternoon, under blazing late July sunshine. ‘Feel like’ temps will easily rise into the low 100s by 4pm. We’ve been down this road before – stay cool and refreshed as best as you can. Drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks if you have to be outside for any appreciable amount of time. Don’t forget to check on your pets, either. They need shade and water too! The weather forecast stays pretty much the same, tomorrow too. The only difference will be increasing clouds late in the day, all out ahead of showers and storms moving in for Thursday.

Speaking of – we’re already tracking our next weather-maker. As we alluded to above, our next BEST chance for rain looks to come as early as Wednesday evening. The timing still isn’t precise and the computer models have shifted around a lot in the past 24 hours. We’ll keep our eyes on things, as tomorrow evening gets closer – nailing down the timing so you know what time to expect the rain. This storm system will pass through Northeast Kansas as a cold front. The movement of the showers and storms will be northwest to southeast right over our neck of the woods. Because our current air mass is so humid, we can expect some fairly heavy rain with this system – especially in some local areas. There is a ton of moisture to work with (just like there was over the weekend and last week). Widespread severe weather does NOT look likely, but some high winds and small hail could be possible with some of the strongest storms. Longer range computer models have us dry by Friday morning, with cooler and much more comfortable weather moving in just in time for the weekend. We’ll go from 96°+ Wednesday afternoon, down into the middle 60s by Friday morning. That’s exactly what cold fronts will do, even in the middle of summer – fresher air mass, with lower temps and humidity levels!

We’ll start another sunshine streak with slow, yet gradual warming heading into the final weekend of July 2017. Overnight lows will hangout in the refreshing 60s and daytime highs will be in the middle/upper 80s. Context is everything, especially when it comes to temperatures this time of the year. Our average high temperature right now is 90° – we’ll be below that seasonal standard for roughly five days, starting on Thursday. Usually our hottest weather all year happens in the first half of August and even longer range computer models suggest we’ll warm-up over the next few weeks…again. So, enjoy this mini stretch of heat (and humidity) relief, while it’s here. Now, all we have to do is wait until Thursday! Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert