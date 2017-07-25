Job pays for Emporia woman’s liver transplant

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — You might think of Walmart as a place to get your groceries or even toiletries. But, for a woman who works here, Walmart was able to save her life. Emporian, Deanna Mumma lives with her husband and grandson. Just a few months ago she wasn’t able to play with her grandson. She ended up being diagnosed with Hepatitis-C. If untreated it can weaken your entire body which is exactly what happened to her.

“I looked like walking death…really bad,” Mumma said. “I was retaining water in my legs and in my stomach…”

The infection was so bad that she couldn’t do most of her daily activities. Doctors told Deanna she needed a liver transplant. Luckily, for her, having insurance through Walmart, she was able to get her surgery done for free.

“They took care of the surgery, my flight, room and board. You know, everything.”

June 23rd Deanna got the transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. About a month later, she says she’s feeling better than ever.

“I’m getting around great. I’m doing things that I haven’t been able to do for quite awhile.”

Things like what she promised her grandson she would do once she got better.

“Just having time with her and having fun with her and going to places with her,” Merritt Williams. “I’m just glad she’s here.”

Deanna can come back to work when she’s ready, to a place she’ll always be grateful for.