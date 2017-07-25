Kansas senators vote to move forward on health care debate

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Both Kansas Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran have voted in favor of having the Senate debate health care legislation.

The two Republicans were on the same side Tuesday even though they’ve taken different stances on a proposal from GOP leaders for overhauling health care.

Roberts has backed the measure, although he acknowledged in an interview last week that he is not entirely pleased with it.

Moran made national headlines for opposing the plan, costing it enough GOP votes to pass and stalling the health care debate.

Moran said in a statement that he’s still opposed to the GOP plan. But he said he will vote to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 Affordable Care Act and work on a replacement over the next two years.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s