Local man depends on food distribution

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Tuesday morning Randel Ministries, Inc. as well as Harvesters, will be giving out food for those in need.

The monthly food distribution will take place at the Family of God Church located in North Topeka at 1231 NW Eugene St.

No ID or proof of income is required. The food will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Distribution begins at 9 a.m.

Harold Hockenbarger said he lines up as early as 5:30 a.m. He said he wouldn’t be able to eat if it wasn’t for this program.

“It’s important to the community because there’s a lot of people that are on disability that don’t get much,” Hockenbarger said. “I have a friend that only gets $10 a month in food stamps. You know, $10. How far does that go?”

Mobile Distributions are held at the Family of God Church the fourth Tuesday at 9 a.m., April through November.

The Randel Ministries, Inc. food pantry is open year round on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.