Local man depends on food distribution

By Published:

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Tuesday morning Randel Ministries, Inc. as well as Harvesters, will be giving out food for those in need.

The monthly food distribution will take place at the Family of God Church located in North Topeka at 1231 NW Eugene St.

No ID or proof of income is required. The food will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Distribution begins at 9 a.m.

Harold Hockenbarger said he lines up as early as 5:30 a.m. He said he wouldn’t be able to eat if it wasn’t for this program.

“It’s important to the community because there’s a lot of people that are on disability that don’t get much,” Hockenbarger said. “I have a friend that only gets $10 a month in food stamps. You know, $10. How far does that go?”

Mobile Distributions are held at the Family of God Church the fourth Tuesday at 9 a.m., April through November.

The Randel Ministries, Inc. food pantry is open year round on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s