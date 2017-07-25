Michael Vick joins Chiefs coaching staff as intern

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands on the sidelines before NFL football game between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Vick told Fox Sports 1 Monday, July 17, 2017, that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should get a haircut in order to "try to be more presentable" as he searches for another NFL job. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has joined the Kansas City Chiefs staff as a coaching intern as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Vick has been to the Pro Bowl four times during his 13-year NFL career. He will be working closely with the quarterbacks about development, technique, and fundamentals.

He was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison for operating an unlawful interstate dog fighting venture. He served his sentence in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The summer intern program Vick is participating in is designed to give aspiring coaches the opportunity to observe, participate, and gain experience on an NFL practice field and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.

Vick played under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid while in Philadelphia.

