More boil water advisories rescinded in Lyon County, many still in effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded boil water advisories for Lyon County Rural Water District (RWD) 1 and Lyon County RWD 5 located in Lyon County.

The advisories were issued because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Boil water advisories remains in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey counties:

  • City of Admire, Lyon County
  • City of Allen, Lyon County
  • Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County
  • City of Hartford, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County
  • Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County
  • City of Olpe, Lyon County
  • Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Laboratory testing samples collected from Lyon Co. RWD 1 and Lyon Co. RWD 5 indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the systems at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

