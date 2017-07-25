More boil water advisories rescinded in Lyon County, many still in effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded boil water advisories for Lyon County Rural Water District (RWD) 1 and Lyon County RWD 5 located in Lyon County.

The advisories were issued because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Boil water advisories remains in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey counties:

City of Admire, Lyon County

City of Allen, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Laboratory testing samples collected from Lyon Co. RWD 1 and Lyon Co. RWD 5 indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the systems at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.