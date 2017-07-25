Suspect threatened and raped woman in Manhattan home

Published:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was raped in her home.

Officers filed a report Monday for rape, kidnapping and aggravated assault in Manhattan. Officers listed a 24-year-old woman as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect threatened and raped her at her home.

Police say that due to the nature of the crimes reported, no additional information will be released.

Anyone with information are asked to call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.  

