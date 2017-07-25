U.S. House approves measure to get dialysis clinics certified faster

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of the U.S. House of Representatives have passed a bill that would make it easier for dialysis clinics to open.

The measure was part of the Medicare Part B Improvement Act of 2017 and introduced by Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins. The bill was partly spurred by a Topeka DaVita Dialysis clinic that has taken more than a year to get the necessary certification to accept Medicare patients. The bill would cut-out some of that red tape, allowing dialysis clinics to get certified quicker. Right now, clinic certifications are done by the state and are considered a third tier priority.

The federal government has pointed it’s finger at the state of Kansas, for delays in the certification process. Now that the bill has passed the House, the Senate will take up the measure.