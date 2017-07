ORLANDO (KSNT) – Former Kansas State basketball player Wesley Iwundu signed his rookie contract with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday afternoon.

Iwundu was drafted in the second round (33rd overall) by the Magic in the 2017 NBA Draft. While at K-State he averaged 9.5 points per game and was the first player in K-State history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, and 100 steals during his career.

It's official . Big thank you to the @OrlandoMagic organization for making my long time dream a reality. pic.twitter.com/q4X3xksfnU — Wesley Iwundu (@_Iwundu25) July 25, 2017