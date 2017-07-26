1 person taken to hospital with serious injuries after south Topeka accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday with serious injuries following a two vehicle accident.

The accident occurred at 36th and SW Burlingame in south Topeka just before 12:30 p.m.

Topeka Police tell KSNT News a black truck heading southbound on Burlingame lost control and crossed over striking a black Honda that was northbound on Burlingame.

Witnesses told police the truck was speeding on the wet roads but the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Police said the driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Accident on Burlingame and 36th Street involved a black truck and black Honda. #ksntnews pic.twitter.com/USDPmmwrb6 — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) July 26, 2017

Burlingame Road after 37th Street is closed after accident. No information at this time. #ksntnews pic.twitter.com/h1kdbnIxwD — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoKSNT) July 26, 2017