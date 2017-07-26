9 Animals You Didn’t Know You Could Adopt

Ferrets and dragons and goats, oh my!Although dogs and cats remain by far the most common pet to rescue and adopt, other kinds of animals do end up in shelters. From farm animals to small rodents and even reptiles, there’s plenty of options if you’re looking to bring home a different kind of furry — or scaly — friend.While some of these animals end up in shelters because an owner moves away, plenty of them are abandoned by “impulse buyers” who change their mind after buying a needy breed of pig or chinchilla, experts say.

Photo Credit: Eric Risberg/AP Photo