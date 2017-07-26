Another scorcher before tonight’s round of refreshing rain

We’re tracking one last hot and humid day, before some much-needed relief slides into Northeast Kansas. As expected, triple-digit heat circled back into our neck of the woods yesterday and some places might actually be hotter today! We’re expecting afternoon temps in the upper 90s, with ‘feel like’ temps 105°+. We still aren’t breaking any temperature records, but it will be yet another scorcher today. If you have to be outside for any appreciable amount of time today, take plenty of breaks and drink lots of water. Don’t forget about your pets, either. They need shade and water too!

One of the subtleties that makes today’s forecast a little bit different from yesterday is the cloud cover. We’ll literally watch the clouds increase later this afternoon – right on top of us. A storm system is heading our direction and could actually move into our north towns as early as this afternoon. Most of the thunderstorm activity along I-70, should wait until the evening hours though. The movement of the showers and storms will be northwest to southeast heading into Thursday. Widespread severe weather is NOT likely, but just like this past weekend – a couple storms could become strong/borderline severe as they enter Northeast Kansas. Locally heavy rain will be easy to come by, with all of the available moisture (high humidity levels) around. High winds and small hail will also be possible, with some of these summertime storms. This weather-maker is actually a cold front and we will welcome it into Northeast Kansas with open arms. In addition to the cloud cover and chances for rain – it will bring a cooler and much more comfortable air mass into our backyards…just in time for the weekend.

We’ll go from 98° this afternoon, all the way down into the middle 60s by Friday morning. Context is everything, especially with temperature forecasts this time of the year. It’s summer and it’s supposed to be hot and humid. Believe it or not, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90°. After today, we’ll be below that seasonal standard each and every day remaining on the extended forecast. Yes, you read that correctly. Temps won’t be ‘cool,’ let alone ‘cold’ – but they will be COOLER than they have been! Plus, it will FEEL nicer outside with much lower humidity levels heading into the final weekend of the month. After the clouds and rain chances clear out tomorrow, we’re looking at lots of sunshine with daytime temps in the 70s and 80s for the better part of the next week. Instead of the sticky upper 70s at night, the 7-Day forecast features lows in the 60s each and every night through this time next week…at least. Longer range computer models suggest we warm things back up for the first half of August, but until the heat gets cranked back on – be sure to enjoy some seasonally cool weather! Keep those weekend plans!

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert