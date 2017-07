TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Topeka Police are investigating an armed robbery at a liquor store in southwest Topeka.

It happened around 10:30 on Wednesday night at 33rd and Gage Blvd.

Police said the suspect is a black male, 5’5” tall. He was wearing a red ski-mask and black hoodie at the time of the robbery. He was armed with a knife.

The man was last seen running north on Gage Blvd.

