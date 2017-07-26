TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Tobacco Town in west Topeka.

It happened around 3:30 on Wednesday at the shop located near 21st and Moundview.

Police said a customer walked into store and found a distraught store clerk. The clerk said she was robbed, but was so shaken up that she was unable to give police a solid description of the suspect.

Topeka Police said they know the suspect is a man that was wearing either a hat or skull cap. He was also brandishing either a knife or gun. The man was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

Besides being shaken up from the incident, the clerk was not hurt.