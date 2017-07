TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – AT&T said they are aware of an issue affecting their customers Tuesday morning.

Senior Public Relations Manager Christ Lester tells KSNT News they are aware of an issue in the Topeka area. The issue is affecting customers’ ability to make voice calls.

Lester said they are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

KSNT News will continue to follow and update this story as new information develops.