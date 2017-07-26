Boil water advisory cancelled for city of Allen, multiple areas still in effect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Allen located in Lyon County. The advisory was issued because of a line break that caused a loss of pressure. KDHE says failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Boil water advisories remains in effect for the following public water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey counties:

City of Admire, Lyon County

Coffey County Rural Water District 2E, Coffey County

City of Hartford, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 2, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 3, Lyon County

Lyon County Rural Water District 4, Lyon County

City of Olpe, Lyon County

Park Place Communities Management, Lyon County

Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Allen indicate no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are believed by KDHE officials to be resolved.