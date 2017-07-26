Boys and Girls Club meets Shawnee County Deputies at camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office hosted a fun event at the Boys and Girls Club Camp on Wednesday.

Sheriff Herman talked to the kids about his deputies and showed off various equipment they use on a daily basis.

6th through 12th grade campers were also able to handle some of the equipment themselves.

“The Sheriff’s Deputies are here to work with our teens and kind of bridge that gap between law enforcement and teenagers,” said Director of Development and Marketing Crystal Wiltz.

Later in the day on Wednesday, the deputies played dodge ball with the kids.