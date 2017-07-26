Brewster Place breaking ground on multi-million dollar expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A Capital City retirement community is working to give locals, what they call, a more innovation lifestyle.

Brewster Place is breaking ground on the first phase of a multi-million dollar expansion project. This includes more than a dozen new villa style apartments.

Chief Operating Officer Claudia Larken said it adds to the center’s already up-to-date atmosphere.

“We stay up to date on our research, we try to stay in tune with the trends, and this certainly is important future step that we’re taking to be able to be ready and innovative with the services that we offer here,” she said.

Larkin said the center plans to add an art gallery, cultural center and full-service spa. They hope to be finished by next year.