Clock is ticking for school enrollment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Parents and students, get your pens and papers ready because in-person enrollment begins Wednesday for Topeka Public Schools.

Enrollment for elementary and middle school students will be held Wednesday from 7:30 A.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Enrollment for high schools will be held both Wednesday and Thursday. It will be held both days from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Misty Kruger, a spokeswoman for Topeka Public Schools said, “Really, parents just need to get their information together. They need to have their child’s health information, their emergency contact information, all that stuff that they need to fill out the paperwork.”

If you’re unable to attend in-person enrollment, you can enroll your child online. Online enrollment for Topeka Public Schools will end Thursday. Click here for the link.

Kruger said if a family does miss the enrollment period, parents can go to the district welcome center for assistance.

Enrollment is also beginning soon for other schools around the area.

The Manhattan-Ogden School District is having their central enrollment Friday, July 28.

Enrollment is being held at Manhattan High School West campus from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Enrollment is also available online. Click here for the link.