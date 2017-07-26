Cops accused in stun-gun death to learn if they face charges

Published:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor plans to reveal the findings of an investigation into the death of a mentally ill Nebraska man whom police officers beat, dragged and shocked with a stun gun a dozen times.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is expected to disclose Wednesday whether his office will charge the two former Omaha officers who confronted 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels on June 5 at an Omaha convenience store.

The Omaha Police Department fired the officers, Scotty Payne and Ryan McClarty, earlier this month on the recommendation of Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

Officials say Bearheels died after the officers shocked him 12 times with a Taser, punched him and dragged him by his hair.

