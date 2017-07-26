Facebook’s ads just keep creeping into new apps

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has squeezed just about as many ads into its main platform as it can. Any more and users might start to complain — or worse, just leave.

So Facebook — a free service that relies almost completely on ads to make money — has to keep finding new and creative ways to let businesses hawk their stuff on its properties.

At the moment, ads are moving onto its Messenger chat app; commercial messages on its other chat app, WhatsApp, may not be too far behind.

Video ads are also a big opportunity for Facebook, and some analysts expect Facebook to simply start charging more for the ads it already sells.