Facebook’s ads just keep creeping into new apps

BARBARA ORTUTAY, The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows WhatsApp and Facebook app icons on a smartphone in New York. Facebook has squeezed just about as many ads into its main platform as it can. Any more and users might start to complain. Now, ads are moving on to Messenger, and WhatsApp may not be too far behind. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has squeezed just about as many ads into its main platform as it can. Any more and users might start to complain — or worse, just leave.

So Facebook — a free service that relies almost completely on ads to make money — has to keep finding new and creative ways to let businesses hawk their stuff on its properties.

At the moment, ads are moving onto its Messenger chat app; commercial messages on its other chat app, WhatsApp, may not be too far behind.

Video ads are also a big opportunity for Facebook, and some analysts expect Facebook to simply start charging more for the ads it already sells.

