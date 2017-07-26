JEDO approves new jobs and opportunities for Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- New jobs and learning opportunities are now approved to come to the Capital City.

The Joint Economic Development Organization, or JEDO, approved the contract on Wednesday night between the East Topeka Learning Center and Washburn University.

The center will replace what is currently the Menninger Army Reserve.

HTK Architects will provide architect services for the project.

JEDO also approved $229,000 in funding for Project Morris. The project plans to bring more than 40 new jobs to Topeka over a five year period.