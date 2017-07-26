JEDO approves new jobs and opportunities for Capital City

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- New jobs and learning opportunities are now approved to come to the Capital City.

The Joint Economic Development Organization, or JEDO, approved the contract on Wednesday night between the East Topeka Learning Center and Washburn University.

The center will replace what is currently the Menninger Army Reserve.

HTK Architects will provide architect services for the project.

JEDO also approved $229,000 in funding for Project Morris. The project plans to bring more than 40 new jobs to Topeka over a five year period.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s